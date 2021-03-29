Augusta Gold Virtually Opens The Market

Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project. For more information visit https://www.augustagold.com/

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

