Augusta Gold Virtually Opens The Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Mar 29, 2021, 11:30 ET

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Maryse Belanger, President & Chief Executive Officer, Augusta Gold Corp. ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: G) joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Augusta Gold to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:G)
TMX Group welcomes Augusta Gold to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:G)

Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project. For more information visit https://www.augustagold.com/ 

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   Monday, March 29, 2021
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Lynette Gould, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, 604.638.1468, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange