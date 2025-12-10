Auditor General of Ontario Reports on Progress Made in Implementing Audit Recommendations After Two and Five Years

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Auditor General of Ontario has released her Office's 2025 follow-up reports, outlining progress made by government ministries, provincial agencies, regulatory bodies, and broader public-sector entities in implementing recommendations.

The results include progress made after two years on recommendations made in the 2023 Annual Report and Special Reports, and after five years from the 2020 Annual Report, providing the Legislative Assembly and Ontarians with an update of improvements made and areas where work remains.

Two-Year Follow-Up Results (2023 Annual Report and 2023 Special Reports)

Across all 2023 audits, organizations have fully implemented 31 per cent of our recommended actions. Forty per cent are in of the process of being implemented and for 17 per cent of the recommended actions, the entity showed little or no progress. Six per cent of the actions will not be implemented by the organization, and five per cent of the recommended actions are no longer applicable.

Follow-up Reports for the 2023 Annual Report and Special Reports

The Public Accounts of the Province of Ontario

Driver Training and Examination

Emergency Departments

Hospitals in Northern Ontario: Delivery of Timely and Patient-Centred Care

Long-Term Care Homes: Delivery of Resident-Centred Care

Management of Aggregate Resources

Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre and Ottawa Convention Centre

Public Health Ontario (PHO)

Science Centres

Security and Operations of IT Systems

Tourism Support Programs

Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO

York University Operations and Capital

Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt

What Gets Measured Gets Managed: Ministries' Performance Measurement, Program Evaluation and Annual Reporting

Five-Year Follow-Up Results (2020 Audits)

Across the 2020 audits, organizations have fully implemented 70 per cent of our recommended actions with another 15 per cent in progress, 4 per cent show little or no progress, and 11 per cent of our recommendations will no longer be implemented by the organizations.

The Five-Year Follow-up Report Contains Updates about These 2020 Audits

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)

Blood Management and Safety

Curriculum Development, Implementation and Delivery

Indigenous Affairs in Ontario

Information Technology (IT) Systems and Cybersecurity at Metrolinx

Metrolinx Operations and Governance

Supportive Services for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Virtual Care: Use of Communication Technologies for Patient Care

Bereavement Authority of Ontario

Condominium Oversight in Ontario

Electrical Safety Authority

Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority

Museums and Galleries: Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, and McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Business Case Development in the Ontario Public Service

Further details are available on the website of the Auditor General of Ontario - www.auditor.on.ca

SOURCE Office of the Auditor General of Ontario

Media Contact: Office of the Auditor General of Ontario, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 416-504-1981