Auditor General of Ontario Reports on Progress Made in Implementing Audit Recommendations After Two and Five Years

Dec 10, 2025, 12:37 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Auditor General of Ontario has released her Office's 2025 follow-up reports, outlining progress made by government ministries, provincial agencies, regulatory bodies, and broader public-sector entities in implementing recommendations.
The results include progress made after two years on recommendations made in the 2023 Annual Report and Special Reports, and after five years from the 2020 Annual Report, providing the Legislative Assembly and Ontarians with an update of improvements made and areas where work remains.
Two-Year Follow-Up Results (2023 Annual Report and 2023 Special Reports)
Across all 2023 audits, organizations have fully implemented 31 per cent of our recommended actions. Forty per cent are in of the process of being implemented and for 17 per cent of the recommended actions, the entity showed little or no progress. Six per cent of the actions will not be implemented by the organization, and five per cent of the recommended actions are no longer applicable.
Follow-up Reports for the 2023 Annual Report and Special Reports
- The Public Accounts of the Province of Ontario
- Driver Training and Examination
- Emergency Departments
- Hospitals in Northern Ontario: Delivery of Timely and Patient-Centred Care
- Long-Term Care Homes: Delivery of Resident-Centred Care
- Management of Aggregate Resources
- Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre and Ottawa Convention Centre
- Public Health Ontario (PHO)
- Science Centres
- Security and Operations of IT Systems
- Tourism Support Programs
- Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO
- York University Operations and Capital
- Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt
- What Gets Measured Gets Managed: Ministries' Performance Measurement, Program Evaluation and Annual Reporting
Five-Year Follow-Up Results (2020 Audits)
Across the 2020 audits, organizations have fully implemented 70 per cent of our recommended actions with another 15 per cent in progress, 4 per cent show little or no progress, and 11 per cent of our recommendations will no longer be implemented by the organizations.
The Five-Year Follow-up Report Contains Updates about These 2020 Audits
Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)
Blood Management and Safety
Curriculum Development, Implementation and Delivery
Indigenous Affairs in Ontario
Information Technology (IT) Systems and Cybersecurity at Metrolinx
Metrolinx Operations and Governance
Supportive Services for Adults with Developmental Disabilities
Virtual Care: Use of Communication Technologies for Patient Care
Bereavement Authority of Ontario
Condominium Oversight in Ontario
Electrical Safety Authority
Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority
Museums and Galleries: Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, and McMichael Canadian Art Collection
Business Case Development in the Ontario Public Service
Further details are available on the website of the Auditor General of Ontario - www.auditor.on.ca
Office of the Auditor General of Ontario, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 416-504-1981
