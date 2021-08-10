Audimation Services Joins Forces with CaseWare® International

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - CaseWare International , the global leader of cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions announced today the decision to acquire Audimation Services located in Houston, Texas.

Audimation Services has been an independent distributor for CaseWare IDEA over the last 25 years, providing data analytics expertise and insights to firms, corporations, and government entities.

"We are excited to welcome Audimation Services into the CaseWare business, '' said David Osborne, CEO CaseWare International." "The strong customer relationships Audimation has formed over the years, combined with CaseWare's technical and innovative products and services, further expands our solutions to accountants, businesses and governments globally."

"I am so proud of the work the Audimation team has accomplished in forming strong customer and industry relationships. We are committed to continue our journey to expand our product and service offering in the US, and we could not be more excited about our future together, said Carolyn Newman, President and Co-founder of Audimation." "CaseWare shares our passion for exceeding customer expectations so we will remain deeply committed to helping customers increase their productivity," said Newman.

The decision to join forces further recognizes the importance of data analytic tools and AI to support our customers in delivering strategic insights and solutions to business challenges across firms, corporations, and government entities.

About CaseWare International

CaseWare International Inc. is the leading global provider of cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions for Accounting firms, Corporations, and Government regulators world-wide. With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare provides innovative solutions to over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages.

About Audimation Services

Audimation Services is a key distributor of CaseWare IDEA for the US and has been committed to providing high quality customized solutions for over 25 years. Audimation Services products are used extensively by large corporations, government agencies and accounting firms.

SOURCE CaseWare International Inc.

For further information: Media information: Sue Nolan, Vice President Marketing; Tina Zappulla Sr. Global Marketing Manager, Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

