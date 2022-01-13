AUDACIOUS Completes Transaction to Acquire Lo͞oS

"We can now go full throttle and significantly ramp up production and marketing initiatives with retail and delivery partners across California to meet growing demand," said Terry Booth, CEO of AUDACIOUS. "Lo͞oS is another example of how brands with strong value propositions will attract a growing audience. I am very proud of how well the Lo͞oS brand resonates with the discerning Californian cannabis community, as reflected by our last production runs selling out in short order. We have big plans for Lo͞oS and intend launching the brand in other jurisdictions we are operational in. Anthony and Ben, the co-founders, have done a great job in generating sales momentum, further strengthened by the incredible reach of the Eaze delivery platform. The future for Lo͞oS is bright and we look forward to reporting on our continued successes as we bring this product line to new markets."

"Our footprint keeps growing and so do our sales. Being such a new brand, it's exciting to see us already become the second best-selling beverage through Eaze on any day that we run promotions," said Anthony Bendana, co-founder of Lo͞oS and Director of Sales at AUDACIOUS.

Lo͞oS products are based on a unique nano-emulsion technology platform for rapid onset, are vegan, gluten free, low sugar and low calorie. The 2-oz. shots are infused with 100mg THC (5 mg per serving) and are available in three flavors: Orange Crush Sativa, Green Dream Hybrid, and Lavender Indica. Each flavor features a unique terpene profile and has less than 3 mg of sugar per bottle. After entering the market in the 2-oz. drink category, Lo͞oS plans to release a number of other products across several key categories.

"Despite limited inventory and only recent marketing spend, the success of our limited launch just serves to demonstrate the resonance of the brand among its target audience. We look forward to significant growth in 2022," added Bendana.

As part of the consideration for the transaction, the Company issued a total of 4,687,500 common shares.

About Lo͞oS

Lo͞oS was formulated for the cannabis confident and is the most potent and functional beverage on the market. Lo͞oS shots are infused with added terpenes and nutraceuticals to compliment the THC and provide a new type of entourage effect. Learn more here.

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a next-generation MSO growing the cannabis industry of tomorrow from the ground up, led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and an accomplished management team with proven industry track records. With operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing award-winning brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone. Quickly expanding through innovative partnerships and collaborations, AUDACIOUS is forging the inclusive cannabis community of tomorrow, today. Learn more about AUDACIOUS here.

AUDACIOUS common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

