AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum February 5th in Alberta

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sandhills Global will host a one-day auctioneer forum in Drayton Valley in central Alberta, Canada, on February 5th covering a range of proven best practices for auction management. Sandhills is the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, FleetEvaluator, and many other brands, all of which serve to help connect buyers and sellers across multiple industries.

The forum will begin at 9 a.m. with a morning session dedicated to discussing the features and use of Auction Flex software. This session will cover cataloging, clerking, accounting, and related topics. After a break for lunch, attendees will learn about AuctionTime.com, the weekly online-only auction platform designed especially for construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, and trailers; and HiBid.com, an internet bidding solution that is integrated with Auction Flex and supports webcast, internet-only, and absentee bidding.

Following the seminar, a meet-and-greet reception from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. will provide attendees with an opportunity to network and share information about successful auction management strategies. Attendees will also receive hours that can be applied towards continuing education hours for the National Auctioneers Association.

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum? Call 352-414-1947, email [email protected], or contact your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook. AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

