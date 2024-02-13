ATTENTION TORONTO-DOMINION BANK SHAREHOLDERS: NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT OF THE CLASS ACTION AGAINST THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AS IT MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - This notice is directed to all persons and entities who purchased securities of The Toronto-Dominion Bank on or after December 3, 2015 and held all or some of those securities until March 9, 2017 (collectively, the "Class" or "Class Members").

In a judgment dated January 30, 2024, the Honourable Donald Bisson of the Superior Court approved the settlement among all the parties to the class action entitled Majestic Asset Management and Turn8 Partners Inc. v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, bearing Court File No. 500-06-000914-180 (the "Settlement").

SUMMARY OF THE SETTLEMENT TERMS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay CAD $22 million (the "Settlement Amount") in full and final settlement of all claims against it in the class action (the "Class Action"), without any admission of liability on the part of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Settlement Amount, less the lawyers' fees and disbursements, administration expenses, and taxes (the "Compensation Fund"), will be distributed to the Class in accordance with the Court-approved plan of allocation. Legal fees have been approved in the amount of one-third (33.33 percent) of the Settlement Amount, plus disbursements, plus taxes. The Agreement and the Plan of Allocation may be viewed at https://www.faguyco.com/class-actions/toronto-dominion.

A CLAIM FOR COMPENSATION MUST BE MADE BY MAY 13, 2024, IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SETTLEMENT.

Each Class Member is required to complete the claim form and upload the supporting documentation to the Website of the Administrator RicePoint Administration Inc.

The claim form can be accessed or downloaded on the Administrator's website: https://www.tdbankcanadianshareholdersettlement.com or obtained by contacting the Administrator by telephone at 1-888-352-1387 or by email at [email protected].

If you do not submit a duly completed claim form by May 13, 2024, you may not receive any part of the Compensation Fund.

The Superior Court has appointed RicePoint Administration Inc. as the Administrator of the Settlement to among other things: (i) receive and process claim forms; (ii) decide eligibility for compensation; and (iii) distribute the Compensation Fund to eligible Class Members. You may submit a paper claim form only if you do not have Internet access. The paper claim form may be sent by mail or courier to:

TD Bank Canadian Shareholder Settlement

c/o RicePoint Administration Inc.

P.O. Box 3355, London, ON N6A 4K3

Email: [email protected]

Claims Administration Portal Registration:

https://www.tdbankcanadianshareholdersettlement.com (English)

https://fr.tdbankcanadianshareholdersettlement.com (French)

This notice was approved by the Superior Court of Québec.

