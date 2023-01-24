ATS to Reschedule Institutional Investor Day

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced that, due to direct conflicts with recently announced US industrials focused conferences, the Company has decided to move its Institutional Investor Day to later in the 2023 calendar year.

This adjustment in schedule will provide more investors with the opportunity to attend and hear the ATS executive team provide an update on corporate strategy, an overview of key business units, and a review of the Company's financial position.

ATS will announce the new date and accompanying details in a separate news release.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Corporation

For further information: David Galison, Head of Investor Relations, ATS Corporation, 730 Fountain Street North, Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]