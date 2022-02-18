ATS to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") CEO, Andrew Hider, will be presenting at the 2022 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23 at 3:00 PM EST.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

For further information: Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, (519) 653-6500, [email protected], Matthew Robinson, Corporate Communications, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]