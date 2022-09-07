ATS to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on September 13, 2022.

ATS is scheduled to host a break-out session at the event on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. PT. Management will also be hosting investor meetings at the event.

Please contact [email protected] or your RBC representative for inquiries regarding meetings with management.

About ATS Automation

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.

