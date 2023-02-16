ATS to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer will participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami on February 23, 2023.

ATS is scheduled to host a presentation at the event at 2:40 p.m. (ET). A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site at https://investors.atsautomation.com/ in the Events & Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until February 23, 2024.

Management will also host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your Citi representative or [email protected].

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

