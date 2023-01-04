ATS Receives US$81.3 Million of EV Orders

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced its Industrial Automation business has received Order Bookings for automated battery assembly systems, as part of the continued capacity expansion in North America of an existing global automotive customer. The combined Order Bookings are valued at approximately US$81.3 million (or approximately C$110.5 million at current exchange rates) and are subject to customary conditions.

These Order Bookings include the design, build, and installation of turnkey battery assembly systems, and are part of a previously disclosed multi-phase enterprise program. They will be recorded in the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2023 and are expected to be executed over the next 18-24 months.

"These bookings again demonstrate our ability to execute leading solutions in this dynamic space," said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS Corporation. "Through building strategic partnerships with our customers, and leveraging our ATS Business Model to continuously refine our offerings, we continue to navigate this evolving market while maintaining a steadfast focus on customer needs."

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

Order Bookings is a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed within IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Such measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on non-IFRS measures can be found in the Company's MD&A on SEDAR or on the Investor's section of the Company's website.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that ATS believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to the announcement of a new Order Booking and the anticipated timeline for delivery. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ATS, or developments in ATS' business or in its industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, its employees, customers, suppliers and the global economy; impact of regional or global conflicts; general market performance including capital market conditions and availability and cost of credit; performance of the markets that ATS serves; industry challenges in securing the supply of labour, materials, and, in certain jurisdictions, energy sources such as natural gas; impact of inflation; foreign currency and exchange risk; the relative strength of the Canadian dollar; impact of factors such as increased pricing pressure, increased cost of energy and supplies, and delays in relation thereto, and possible margin compression; the regulatory and tax environment; that the timing of completion of the program is other than as expected due to various reasons, including schedule changes or COVID-19 pandemic-related factors; the customer exercising any right to withdraw the Order Booking or to terminate the program in whole or in part prior to its completion, thereby preventing ATS from realizing on the full benefit of the program; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ATS' filings with securities regulators, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in ATS' annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. ATS has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations, however, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates, factors and assumptions regarding, among others, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, the future performance and results of the Company's business and operations; and general economic conditions and global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward-looking statements included in this news release are only provided to understand management's current expectations relating to future periods and, as such, are not appropriate for any other purpose. Although ATS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and ATS cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. ATS does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein other than as required by law.

SOURCE ATS Corporation

For further information: David Galison, Head of Investor Relations, ATS Corporation, 730 Fountain Street North, Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]