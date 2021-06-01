ATS Completes Acquisition of BioDot

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of BioDot, Inc. ("BioDot"), a manufacturer of automated fluid dispensing systems for point-of-care and clinical diagnostics lab automation end-markets. ATS entered into a definitive agreement and announced its intention to acquire BioDot on April 14, 2021.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

