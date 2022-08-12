ATS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 10, 2022, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on August 11, 2022 ("Annual Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Dave W. Cummings 74,979,226 95.65 % 3,406,014 4.35 % Joanne S. Ferstman 75,025,853 95.71 % 3,359,387 4.29 % Andrew P. Hider 77,830,008 99.29 % 555,232 0.71 % Kirsten Lange 74,980,492 95.66 % 3,404,748 4.34 % Michael E. Martino 71,911,711 91.74 % 6,473,529 8.26 % David L. McAusland 66,833,173 85.26 % 11,552,067 14.74 % Philip B. Whitehead 77,204,089 98.49 % 1,181,151 1.51 %

The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 85.91%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.

