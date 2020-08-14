ATS Announces Election of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 15, 2020, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders, which took place on August 13, 2020 ("Annual Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Dave W. Cummings 74,412,057 93.03% 5,575,439 6.97% Joanne S. Ferstman 77,498,129 96.89% 2,489,367 3.11% Andrew P. Hider 77,470,144 96.85% 2,517,352 3.15% Kirsten Lange 78,945,054 98.70% 1,042,442 1.30% Michael E. Martino 69,662,652 87.09% 10,324,844 12.91% David L. McAusland 75,079,039 93.86% 4,908,457 6.14% Philip B. Whitehead 73,688,229 92.12% 6,299,267 7.88%

The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 86.87%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,400 people at 22 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

