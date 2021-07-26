ATS Announces Amendment to Advance Notice By-Law

CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, announced that it has made minor revisions to the advance notice provisions contained in By-Law No. 2, which amended by-law is to be considered and voted upon at its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting on August 12, 2021. The changes to By-Law No. 2, which was included in Schedule "A" to the ATS management information circular dated June 15, 2021, involve replacing reference to "rules and standards applicable to the Company" with "applicable securities laws and the rules of any stock exchange on which the securities of the Company are then listed". The aforementioned changes were made to align with best practice and clarify that any additional disclosure requests which the Company may pose to proposed nominee directors to determine their independence be limited to applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies.

A revised Schedule "A" to the ATS management information circular reflecting the minor revisions above is available on ATS' website at www.atsautomation.com.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com .

