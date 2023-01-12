ATS Announces 2023 Institutional Investor Day in New York

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announces plans to host an in-person Institutional Investor Day on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Institutional Investor Day will be held at the InterContinental New York Times Square in New York, NY., with a corporate presentation scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will feature the ATS executive team providing an update on corporate strategy, an overview of key business units and a review of ATS' financial position.

The investor day will be limited to Institutional Investors and Analysts only. To register for the in person event, please use the following registration link. A listen-only webcast will be available live at the following registration link. A replay of the Investor Day will be available on the ATS website following the event.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

For further information: David Galison, Head of Investor Relations, ATS Corporation, 730 Fountain Street North, Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7, (519) 653-6500, [email protected]