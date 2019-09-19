ATS Acquires IT Consulting and Service Provider to Strengthen its Business Intelligence and Analytics Offerings

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired iXLOG Unternehmensberatung GmbH ( "iXLOG"), a Germany-based IT consulting and service provider specializing in business process optimization, business intelligence and analytics, primarily for large and medium-sized industrial manufacturing customers.

The addition of iXLOG is highly complementary to ATS' Process Automation Solutions ("PA") business. iXLOG will play a critical role in expanding PA's data analytics and business intelligence offerings, and building additional solutions to broaden PA's digitization capabilities that are used to optimize customer manufacturing operations.

"We are excited to announce the addition of iXLOG and its employees to our PA business," said Andrew Hider, ATS CEO. "iXLOG brings unique capabilities that will complement our digital service offerings and I expect will accelerate the growth of our PA business."

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Hofheim near Frankfurt, iXLOG generated revenues of approximately €4 million in 2018.

PA is a leading provider of customized automation solutions. It engineers and programs control systems, designs and builds complete automated manufacturing lines, and integrates machines, control systems and software solutions into DCS, MES, SCADA and ERP systems. Through its subsidiary Advanced Applications GmbH, PA offers SAP and digital manufacturing consultancy services.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,400 people at 23 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

About iXLOG

Since 1999, iXLOG has developed leading, intelligent SAP solutions for customers through a team of SAP experts. In addition to its SAP expertise, iXLOG has expanded its portfolio with Jedox Business Intelligence and Analytics tools and solutions for process evaluation and monitoring as well as integrated corporate planning. iXLOG is a SAP Silver Partner, Jedox Platinum Partner and a certified Jedox Training Center.

Note to Readers: Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release of ATS contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ATS, or developments in ATS' business or in its industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. ATS cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: expanding offerings and additional solutions of PA, capabilities of iXLOG, and anticipated growth and other impacts resulting therefrom. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: impact of the global economy and general market performance including capital market conditions and availability and cost of credit; performance of the market sectors that iXLOG and ATS serve; foreign currency and exchange risk; the relative strength of the Canadian dollar; impact of factors such as increased pricing pressure and possible margin compression; the regulatory and tax environment; that this acquisition is not integrated as quickly or effectively as planned or expected and, as a result, anticipated benefits, enhancements, growth and synergies are not realized; that iXLOG's business does not perform as expected; that one or more customers, or other persons with which iXLOG has contracted, experience insolvency or bankruptcy with resulting delays, costs or losses; risks relating to legal proceedings to which iXLOG and/or ATS is or may become a party; exposure to product liability claims; risks associated with greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in ATS' filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, ATS does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

