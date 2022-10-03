ATS Acquires Asia-Pacific Based System Integrator ZI-ARGUS

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ZI-ARGUS ("ZIA"), a subsidiary of Zuellig Group. ZIA is a leading independent automation Systems Integrator in the ASEAN region and Australia, with a strong focus on process control, factory floor automation, data center and Industry 4.0 digitization solutions. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ZIA will join ATS' Process Automation Solutions ("PA") business, a leading provider of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. ZIA will significantly strengthen PA's position in attractive high-growth automation and digitalization markets in the region with proven expertise for customers in Pharma, Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Petrochemical, Biochemical, and Data Centers, while also accelerating PA's digitalization journey. The transaction is subject to the completion of certain closing conditions.

"ZIA provides us with a proven platform to serve domestic and global customers in industries that are strategic to us and in geographic regions that are highly complementary to our existing footprint," said Dr. Christian Debus, President of PA. "Additionally, ZIA's extensive technical capabilities will enhance PA's digitalization business, which is experiencing significant demand as customers seek to take full advantage of IIoT and smart factory advancements. We welcome ZIA's experienced team to PA."

About ZI-Argus

ZIA was founded almost 3 decades ago and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. ZIA, a leading independent system integrator in the ASEAN and Australia region, provides total solutions in process control, automation, engineering, process consultancy and plant optimization from 9 locations across Asia-Pacific. Visit the company's website at https://www.zi-argus.com/ for more details.

About Process Automation Solutions

Process Automation Solutions GmbH is one of the leading, manufacturer-independent suppliers of complete automation solutions for the process, manufacturing, and automotive industries. As a strong partner, PA's 1,400 automation experts in Europe, America and Asia support their customers during all phases of automation from planning to implementation and commissioning – and if desired, throughout the entire lifecycle of the plant through aftersales service. Visit PA's website at www.pa-ats.com.

About ATS Automation

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

