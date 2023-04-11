Atrinet Unveils Revolutionary Cloud-Native NetACE TONAS™ Platform for Streamlined Telecom Operations and Network Automation

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Atrinet, a leading provider of network automation and digital operations solutions, is proud to unveil its latest offering: the NetACE TONAS™ line of cloud-native, modular Operations Support System (OSS) products. This comprehensive solution is designed to address the rapidly evolving telecom market, which is experiencing a major shift towards 5G technologies for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

NetACE TONAS™ stands out due to its modular design, collaboration with customers and Atrinet teams, full automation, and seamless integration. The solution offers versatile, low-code modules for various fixed and mobile networks, including 5G and legacy systems. Aligned with TM Forum ODA, ETSI, and 3GPP standards, it ensures a robust foundation for future 5G network growth and services.

NetACE TONAS™ revolutionizes telecom by significantly reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), accelerating time-to-market for new products and services, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Introducing NetACE TONAS™ Cloud-native Operations Support System (OSS)

NetACE TONAS™ is built on a containerized cloud-native architecture, open-source software, TM Forum Open APIs and streamlined continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), which makes it highly scalable, flexible, and lightweight, allowing it to be rapidly customized, integrated, and put into operation.

NetACE TONAS™ Inventory Data Integrity Assurance (DIA) comprised of Federated Network Auto-Discovery & Real-time Inventory Reconciliation modules, ensures the accuracy and completeness of network inventory data and supports the automated and manual resolutions of data inconsistencies. The DIA can be easily integrated with one or more 3rd party Network Resource Inventories, fully automating the network discovery, synchronization and discrepancy resolution tasks. NetACE TONAS™ Unified Service Activation & Fulfillment (USAF) offers Telecom Operators an unparalleled solution for streamlining service activation and fulfillment over the same cloud-native platform, resulting in faster delivery times and an improved customer experience. NetACE TONAS™ AI/ML-powered Network Insights & Assurances (NI&A) provides actionable insights into network performance and service quality, enabling Telecom Operators to identify and resolve issues quickly and proactively. NetACE TONAS™ Network Configuration Management (NCM) automates various network configuration processes, including network configuration, device upgrades, compliance monitoring, and change management. NetACE TONAS™ Adapters & Integrations Marketplace. Offers a vast array of implementation details for NetACE TONAS ™ modules and out-of-the-box connectivity options to leading network equipment and technology providers.

For more information on NetACE TONAS™, visit: www.atrinetOSS.com

Contacts

Yuri Denisov

VP, Head of NetACE TONAS™ Products

[email protected]

SOURCE Atrinet

For further information: +972 77 8066921