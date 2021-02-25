Atria Retirement Expands Independent Living Portfolio and Brand

Atria will manage these new communities through its Atria Retirement brand, previously known as Atria Retirement Canada (ARC), which will continue to be led by Kristy Grange, who has served as president of ARC since 2014. The move underscores Atria's commitment to continue to grow in the moderately priced senior living segment as the company enters what it considers the "Seniors Decade" of the 2020s.

"We are excited to take what Kristy and her team have done with Atria Retirement Canada and apply their successful management model in the US, as we work to grow each of our key brand segments. In many ways, Atria Retirement is at the leading edge of our future," John Moore, Atria Chairman and CEO said. "Kristy and her Canada-based team have outperformed the competition before and during the pandemic, making Atria a place for residents to live their best lives in all circumstances. Respecting the fact that it's Kristy and her Canadian team's leadership that has put us in a position to expand this brand in the U.S., we are proud to continue to include the maple leaf in the new logo for Atria Retirement."

Moore added, "I also couldn't be more excited to start this relationship with New Senior. President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Givens and her team are great to work with. Together we've worked hard to design a management contract that features true alignment. Our management arrangement creates a partnership that is well-positioned to drive value for both New Senior and Atria stakeholders alike."

"Atria Senior Living is one of the most well-respected operators in the business and has a proven track record of driving strong occupancy and financial performance at communities similar to those in our transition portfolio. We have worked collaboratively with the Atria team to ensure meaningful alignment between our companies, and we look forward to beginning this new strategic partnership and finding ways to build upon it as we move forward," said Susan Givens, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Senior.

Atria Retirement President Kristy Grange said, "Our team is excited and prepared to 'cross the border' and apply the things that we've learned and to continue growing our platform. These communities have been well-managed by Holiday Retirement and have the timeless, resident-centric design heritage of William Colson. That history, combined with redevelopment and capital projects, will help independent seniors live their best lives both in the current environment and as we move forward into the future," she said.

In addition to operating the 21 communities for New Senior, Atria expects to also carry out capital management, development and redevelopment services. Transition of the communities to Atria Retirement is expected to be complete in April.

Moore said the transaction is a major step for Atria in augmenting its robust, segmented senior living management business. Atria Retirement, a lower price point independent living product, complements the rest of Atria's portfolio which includes the brands of Atria®, Atria Signature, Atria Park® and its new lower price point assisted living brand, Gladwell™. A new luxury brand is also coming soon through Atria's joint venture with the Related Companies.

Atria is also moving beyond management and development services in senior housing through its recently launched software subsidiary, which offers best-in-class, end-to-end community management applications to other owners and providers under the Glennis™ brand, Moore said.

About Atria Senior Living

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities serving more than 200 locations in 28 states and seven Canadian provinces, after the New Senior transaction is complete. Atria is the residence of choice for more than 18,000 older people, and the workplace of choice for more than 13,000 employees. We create vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com.

About New Senior

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

