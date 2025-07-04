Atradius announces changes in Management Board

With effect from 1st September, Atradius has announced changes in the distribution of responsibilities and the composition of the Management Board

Andreas Tesch, currently Chief Market Officer (CMO), has been appointed as the new Chief Risk Officer (CRO). He replaces Christian van Lint, who is stepping down after a 42-year career at Atradius, including 13 years as a board member. Christian will remain an advisor to the company's highest executive body until 31st December 2025.

The CMO position will be split into two sections:

Marta Nodal, currently Director of Spain, Portugal, and Brazil, will join the Management Board as CMO. She will oversee operations in the commercial regions of Spain, Portugal, and Brazil; Germany, Central and Eastern Europe; the Netherlands and the Nordics; France, Belgium, and Luxembourg; and Italy. Additionally, she will be responsible for Collections, Surety and Instalment Credit Protection.

Marc Henstridge will lead as CMO the commercial regions of the United States, Mexico, and Canada; Asia; Oceania; and the United Kingdom and Ireland. He will also manage Global, Credit Specialties, and Atradius Re.

Claus Gramlich-Eicher, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will take on the supervision of Enterprise Risk Management in addition to his existing duties. David Capdevila, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will take on the oversight of Information Technology Service and Group Marketing and Communication. These changes will take effect from 1st September.

David Capdevila, CEO: "I want to thank Chris for his focused, calm and kind leadership, outstanding teamwork, dedication, and great contributions to our success and welcome Marta Nodal on board. By incorporating new perspectives and redefining key roles, we're positioning ourselves to face future challenges with greater agility and effectiveness. These changes aim to leverage the unique strengths and expertise of each member. We're confident that these modifications will strengthen our ability to achieve our strategic objectives and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com.

