AtomVie Global Radiopharma Secures a Supply Agreement with Ionetix Corporation to Accelerate Ac-225 Radiotherapeutics Development

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a global radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in GMP manufacturing and clinical supply, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ionetix Corporation (Ionetix) to enhance access to clinical-grade Actinium 225 (Ac-225) for its partners worldwide.

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Secures a Supply Agreement with Ionetix Corporation (CNW Group/AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.)

Under this agreement, Ionetix will supply cGMP-grade Ac-225, an alpha-emitting radioisotope, to AtomVie for use in the development and manufacturing of its clients' radiopharmaceutical programs. This partnership strengthens AtomVie's service portfolio and expands its ability to support a rapidly growing pipeline of alpha-based therapies.

With AtomVie preparing to launch its new state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, demand for reliable supply of therapeutic radioisotopes continues to rise. Securing high-quality isotopes like Ac-225 will play a critical role in enabling clients to advance their programs from research through clinical development.

"Reliable access to high-quality alpha-emitting isotopes like Ac-225 is essential for the next generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals," said Bruno Paquin, Chief Executive Officer of AtomVie. "Our partnership with Ionetix strengthens our ability to support clients developing innovative alpha-therapies, while ensuring the clinical supply chain is secured as we prepare to have our new facility ready for operations and meet increasing global demand for radiotherapeutics."

Through this collaboration, AtomVie aims to provide enhanced value to its clients and partners by integrating a dependable isotope supply network directly into its development and manufacturing services and expanding pipeline of Ac-225-based assets.

"We are proud to partner with AtomVie at a time when the field of targeted radiopharmaceuticals is accelerating," said David Eve, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Ionetix. "By supplying Ac-225 for clinical use, we are contributing to a more reliable and scalable path for companies working to bring promising alpha-therapies to patients."

This agreement reinforces both organizations' commitment to advancing radiopharmaceutical innovation and supporting the growing need for alpha-therapy development worldwide.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality and logistics services combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies, phases I to III, to the commercial markets. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting clinical studies in over 28 countries worldwide. AtomVie is currently building a new state-of-art purpose-built 72,300 sq ft facility, set for operational readiness in Q1 2026. For additional details visit our website https://www.atomvie.com/

About Ionetix

IONETIX is a leader in cyclotron technology and radioisotope manufacturing, providing innovative solutions that enable access to scarce isotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. IONETIX supplies high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211) for use in targeted alpha therapies, supported by a comprehensive distribution network, contract drug manufacturing services, and specialized "white glove" logistics to ensure global access.

