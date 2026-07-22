Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of Additional Tranche of Convertible Debenture Financing and Shares for Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Atmofizer Technologies Inc. ("Atmofizer" or the "Company") (CSE: ATMO) (OTCPK: ATMFF), is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$160,000 (the "Additional Tranche"). The Convertible Debentures were issued on the terms previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2026 and June 17, 2026, to which reference should be made. Net proceeds of the Additional Tranche will be advanced by Atmofizer to Power Leaves Corp. ("PLC") by way of an unsecured bridge loan to fund PLC's working capital requirements, transaction expenses and general corporate purposes in advance of the closing of the proposed reverse takeover transaction between Atmofizer and PLC (the "Proposed RTO Transaction") previously announced by the Company.

The Convertible Debentures and any securities issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Shares-for-Debt Settlements

Further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2026, the Company has completed its previously announced shares-for-debt settlements with certain creditors of the Company (the "Shares-for-Debt Settlements"). Pursuant to the Shares-for-Debt Settlements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 8,800,000 common shares (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.05 per Debt Share, which issuance represents the full and final settlement of outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of C$440,000.

The Debt Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

None of the creditors under the Shares-for-Debt Settlements are "related parties" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions or "Related Persons" within the meaning of the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Additional Tranche and the completion of the Proposed RTO Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive any necessary shareholder, director or regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Atmofizer assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

For additional information about Atmofizer, please contact: Olivier Centner, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 305-902-1858, Email: [email protected]