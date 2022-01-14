ATMOFIZER OBTAINS RECEIPT FOR FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (formerly Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation) (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Base Shelf Prospectus allows Atmofizer to qualify the distribution of up to $60,000,000 of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities and subscription receipts or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities"), during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities under the Base Shelf Prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market distributions" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions), public offerings or strategic investments.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, any future offerings or the filing of a prospectus supplement and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. Readers should also review the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2020.

For further information: For additional information on the Company, please contact: Olivier Centner, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 305-902-1858, Email: [email protected]; For Media Inquiries and Investor Relations, please contact: Email: [email protected]