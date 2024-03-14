ATMA CENA Psychedelic Healthcare Solutions Opens Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Clinic in Calgary and Provides Update of its Clinic Network

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - ATMA CENA Psychedelic Healthcare Solutions (PHS) is a collaboration of ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), Cena Life Inc., and partners across Canada to advance and expand access to psychedelic-assisted therapy (PaT) through the establishment of a clinic network. ATMA CENA PHS is pleased to announce commencement of the Calgary Clinic operations and its new location in Edmonton. The London and Toronto, Ontario clinic locations will commence PaT in Q2 2024.

Corporate clinic locations Include:

ATMA CENA Psychedelic Therapy Calgary (CNW Group/ATMA Journey Centers Inc)

ATMA CENA Psychedelic Therapy Edmonton – 5555 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB

ATMA CENA Psychedelic Therapy Calgary – 742 – 42 nd Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Ave SE, ATMA CENA Psychedelic Therapy London – Western University Research Park

Research Park ATMA CENA Psychedelic Therapy Toronto – Woodbridge , Vaughan

Utilizing Alberta's Psychedelic Drug Treatment Service Standards and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Accreditation Program as foundational principles, ATMA CENA clinics will aim to support the establishment of the necessary infrastructure that enables standardized care. In the delivery of PaT across Canada, ATMA CENA PHS aims to support care that is safe, operationally consistent, efficient, effective, and regulation compliant.

The corporate clinics will offer ketamine-assisted therapy (KaT), repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), and psilocybin and MDMA-assisted therapy through the Special Access Program (SAP), with application support as well as regular psychological counselling services. The Calgary and London sites will also serve as research centers for clinical trials and in-person training. In-house positions for qualified independent therapists with regular caseloads, who wish to integrate PaT into their practice at their own pace, are available at all clinic locations.

In addition, many diverse existing mental health and well-being practices looking to incorporate PaT and continue to operate their current business independently may receive guidance, support, and referrals from ATMA CENA PHS when they join the network as a member clinic. ATMA CENA PHS has received nine Letters of Intents from clinics in key locations across Canada and are working through the member selection process. We will be providing updates on network member clinic locations to notify therapists, practitioners, and patients of accessibility at those locations.

All ATMA CENA network clinics are set up to form the backbone infrastructure for independent therapists and practitioners to collaborate and support the delivery of PaT. Our objective is to ensure that therapists, practitioners, and patients alike have improved access to a network of PaT clinics that provide safe, high quality, and evidence informed care regardless of where they reside across Canada. The network of clinics provides opportunity for a vast number of therapists and practitioners wishing to offer in PaT as a mechanism to increase accessibility for their clients.

Central to this initiative is the ecosystem that ATMA CENA will nurture in each clinic, positioning them as pivotal service hubs within their designated service areas, and building the therapist and practitioner community around them. Member clinics will share ATMA CENA PHS values of delivering PaT in a secure, efficient, and regulated manner, with safety and accessibility as the cornerstone of our approach. Our network member clinics can expect support in implementing a sustainable and profitable model of delivering PaT – something that has been a challenge for the industry to date.

As legal MDMA-assisted therapy inches closer to reality by the fall of 2024, the expectation is that most provinces will look to develop and implement licensing and accreditation standards following Alberta's example. ATMA CENA will play a pivotal role in assisting many clinics to adopt licensing and regulatory requirements across Canada, as well as operationally preparing them for MDMA therapy delivery.

"With continually emerging evidence and the coming of regulations and accreditation standards across the provinces, provider organizations must be prepared to act promptly and comprehensively to meet high level and nuanced healthcare standards in a new and innovative industry," states Reverdi Darda Co-Founder and CEO of ATMA CENA PHS.

"One of the most significant challenges facing the industry thus far is the establishment of a profitable and enduring business model," stated Vu Tran, Co-Founder of ATMA CENA PHS. "Our distinctive collaborative framework not only addresses these challenges but also exhibits scalability in growth, requiring less reliance on continuous support from the capital market."

Therapists, practitioners, and clinics across Canada wishing to be a part of our network and participate in delivering PaT in a regulated manner, can find more information and the benefits of joining at ATMACena.com

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.

ATMA is pioneering a healthcare practitioners-centered business model for the psychedelic industry. Through education, training, clinical trials, support services, and developing a network of clinics, we are building and supporting the largest community of psychedelic practitioners in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our philosophy to begin with the healthcare provider will lay a foundation for higher participation, increased accessibility, advanced clinical care, and safe and effective delivery of psychedelic assisted therapy.

ABOUT CENA LIFE

Where science meets nature.

Melding science with nature's wisdom, Cena Life has reimagined mental healthcare by providing transformative alternatives that champion holistic well-being. Their clinics spotlight the potential of evidence-based psychedelic therapies, honoring traditional healing practices ensuring reconciliation between what science, tradition, and culture all contribute to well-being. This dual embrace of nature and evidence is supported by a passionate interdisciplinary team, ensuring each patient embarks on a tailored healing journey. Beyond mere treatment, Cena Life's vision is to elevate the mental health landscape, ensuring that groundbreaking and quality therapies are within everyone's reach.

