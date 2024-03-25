ATMA CENA Celebrates Groundbreaking Support from Alberta Blue Cross for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - ATMA CENA Psychedelic Healthcare Solutions (PHS) is a collaboration of ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), Cena Life Inc. and partners across Canada to advance and expand access of psychedelic-assisted therapy (PaT) through the establishment of a clinic network. ATMA CENA PHS would like to congratulate Alberta Blue Cross on its landmark decision, effective immediately, to begin covering psychedelic-assisted therapy (PaT) in Alberta. This pivotal policy shift by Alberta Blue Cross marks a monumental leap forward in advancing access to evidence-based novel mental health solutions for Albertans.

Alberta Blue Cross has become the first insurance provider in Canada to embrace PaT within its health coverage options. This decision is a testament to the visionary leadership of CEO Mark Komlenic and his team, who have bravely ventured beyond traditional healthcare models to support essential, innovative care. This initiative not only serves the organizations supported by Blue Cross but profoundly impacts the lives of individuals across Alberta, providing them with much-needed access to advanced therapeutic options.

The current era is witness to a rising tide of mental health issues, with a significant impact on individuals short-term and long-term well-being. In addressing these challenges head-on, the inclusion of PaT in insurance coverage is a game-changing development that reflects a deep commitment to enhancing access. Initially focusing on ketamine-assisted therapy, this coverage is designed to include psilocybin and MDMA once they are legalized for therapy in Canada. This shift not only alleviates the financial burden on individuals seeking these therapies but also signifies a major shift in the acceptance of PaT as a vital tool in mental health management.

With Alberta Blue Cross providing coverage to millions of Albertans this initiative has the potential to reshape the landscape of mental health care, especially for healthcare professionals and first responders who face heightened psychological stress and trauma. The inclusivity of this coverage extends to group, workplace, and individual plans, ensuring broad access to transformative care.

Reverdi Darda, CEO states, "this coverage sets a precedent and challenges all other health insurers in Canada to be as visionary and strategic as Alberta Blue Cross. The financial benefit of providing this coverage, and the incredible impact it will have on the Canadians whose mental health and well-being they support is required"

The ATMA CENA network of clinics, with their client centered, evidence informed and operationally efficient psychedelic therapy programs, stand ready to support eligible individuals under this new coverage. These programs are meticulously aligned with Alberta Blue Cross's coverage criteria, ensuring seamless access to these transformative therapies. For more information on Alberta Blue Cross Coverage please see our FAQ.

About ATMA Journey Centers Inc:

Dedicated to uplifting the mental health profession, ATMA is at the forefront of integrating psychedelic-assisted therapy into healthcare. By focusing on education, training, clinical trials, and the development of a clinic network, ATMA is cultivating the largest community of psychedelic practitioners. Their approach prioritizes healthcare providers, laying a solid foundation for enhanced participation, accessibility, and the delivery of safe, effective care.

About Cena Life :

Cena Life stands at the intersection of science and nature, offering innovative mental health care solutions that honor holistic wellness. Their approach combines evidence-based psychedelic therapies with traditional healing wisdom, promoting a harmonious blend of science, tradition, and culture. Supported by a dedicated interdisciplinary team, Cena Life is committed to providing personalized care journeys, aiming to transform the mental health care landscape with accessible, groundbreaking therapies.

SOURCE ATMA Journey Centers Inc