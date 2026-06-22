Atlas Salt Announces Management Transition

ST. GEORGE'S, NL, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FRA: 9D00) announces that Jeff Kilborn has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors and management team would like to thank Jeff for his dedication and contributions to Atlas Salt during a transformative period in the Company's growth and development. During his tenure, Jeff played an important role in supporting the advancement of the Great Atlantic Salt Project and the Company's corporate and financing initiatives.

Nolan Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Salt, commented: "On behalf of the Board and the entire Atlas Salt team, I would like to sincerely thank Jeff for his professionalism, leadership and commitment to the Company. We are grateful for the contributions he has made during a significant period in Atlas Salt's evolution and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Jeff Kilborn commented: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Atlas Salt and to work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to following the Company's continued success as it advances the Great Atlantic Salt Project."

The Company has commenced a process to identify a successor Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, the Company's finance and accounting functions will continue under the oversight of senior management and the Board of Directors.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

SOURCE Atlas Salt Inc.

For more information, please contact: Nolan K. Peterson, CEO and Director, [email protected], (709) 275-2009