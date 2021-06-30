Atlas Renewable Energy Awarded LatAm Sponsor of the Year and Solar Deal of the Year by IJGlobal

Since the company was founded back in 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy continues to innovate to find the best financial structures for its clients, while always keeping its promise of conducting business in a responsible manner. Most recently, the company was also awarded Latin America Sponsor of the Year and Latin America Solar Deal of the Year by Proximo Infra Awards for Atlas' New Juazeiro Financial Deal.

Latin America Solar Deal of the Year

The Ananuca Solar Deal in Chile was the largest solar bond in Latin America at the time of signing. With a unique structure, the deal combined the financing of the construction of a new solar project (Sol del Desierto) and the refinancing of an existing operating plant (Javiera). The two solar PV generation assets have been combined under a single financing portfolio providing investors with key structural benefits and synergies of cross-collateralized assets and cross-guaranteed cash flows.

The 253-million-dollar financing was secured through DNB Markets, which acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent for the notes, under a US Private Placement (USPP) in Green Bond format. The bond was issued under Atlas Renewable Energy's Green Finance Framework, which is aligned with 2018 versions of the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the LMA Green Loan Principles. This framework recognizes and attests to the company's commitment to developing projects that protect and preserve the environment while adhering to the highest standards of environmental engagement.

"We are honored to have been awarded solar deal of the year for our Ananuca Deal. This pioneering deal structure provided new avenues for solar financing in the region and furthers Atlas' innovative approach to project financing working alongside DNB Markets. I'd also like to recognize the support and dedication that DNB Markets has shown to the renewable energy sector in advancing Latin America's energy transformation," said Michael Shea, Head of Structured Finance at Atlas Renewable Energy. "This award validates our efforts to continue finding the best financial solutions to advance our projects competitiveness in the market."

Latin America Sponsor of the Year

The company was awarded Latin America Sponsor of the Year for its rapid growth in the region and its innovative approach to designing financial structures alongside high caliber institutions that facilitate renewable energy adoption by large energy consumers in the Americas.

In just 2020, the company signed three major financing contracts: Ananuca worth USD 253 Million, Lar do Sol - Casablanca worth USD 150 million and New Juazeiro for USD 67 Million. These collaborations allowed Atlas to increase its total capacity of contracted projects to 2.2 GW, of which a large portion has been enabled through corporate PPAs with private offtakers.

The company has also partnered with financial institutions such as IDB Invest to develop one of its most ambitious social initiatives: the female workforce program "We are all part of the same energy" in which Atlas is committed to train close to 1,000 women in the communities surrounding its projects under construction and is aiming to reach a target of over 15% of female representation within the total workforce during the execution of these projects.

"This award really belongs to our team who is committed and relentless in challenging industry standards to find new and innovative ways of working. Fundamentally, we are looking to demonstrate renewables' ability to be both a sustainable and competitively priced source of energy. And we do so by working together with great partners to find groundbreaking solutions while simultaneously trying to address social issues and promote high sustainability standards," said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. "I'd like to thank IJGlobal for these awards as well as the financial institutions DNB Markets and IDB Invest, among others, for becoming an ally in accelerating the energy transition in the region."

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects with long-term contracts across the Americas. The current company portfolio is 2.2GW of contracted projects in development, construction or operational stages, and aims to expand by an additional 4GW in the next years.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector. Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the leading emerging markets and economies, using its proven development, commercialization and structuring know-how to accelerate the transformation toward clean energy. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide a cleaner future.

To know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555407/IJGlobal_Awards_2020.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441896/Atlas_Renewable_Energy_Logo.jpg

