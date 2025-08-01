ATLAS ENERGY STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF ANDY DUNCAN AS SENIOR EXECUTIVE

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Energy Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: ATLE), a TSXV Sandbox Listing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Duncan as a Senior Executive of the Company. Mr. Duncan brings more than 34 years of experience across the oil and gas sector and energy finance.

Since 2004, Mr. Duncan has held senior roles at leading global banks in London, including Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Standard Chartered, where he specialized in originating and structuring debt finance transactions for upstream producers worldwide. Earlier in his career, Mr. Duncan was a Chartered Mechanical Engineer, contributing to the detailed design of United Kingdom Continental Shelf offshore platforms and fluid catalytic cracking units for major oil refineries. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Nottingham University and a Master of Business Administration from London Business School. Most recently, Mr. Duncan successfully built and led Macquarie Bank's upstream financing business in London.

"Andy brings an exceptional track record of building strategic partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities across the energy sector" said Mark Hodgson, Atlas Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has successfully driven business development across multiple jurisdictions, navigating complex regulatory environments and fostering relationships with senior energy leaders globally. His deep understanding of international markets and long-standing industry relationships will be invaluable as Atlas continues to accelerate its global growth ambitions. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

About Atlas Energy Corp.

Atlas Energy Corp. is an international upstream royalty and streaming company focused on the acquisition, management, and monetization of a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and streaming interests across key global markets.

Reader Advisories

TSXV Sandbox Listing

Investors are advised that the Company is listed on TSXV as a TSXV Sandbox Listing as the Company did not meet all of the TSXV's listing requirements at the time of listing. Investors are advised to review the Company's news release dated June 16, 2025 to review all waivers granted in connection with the Company's listing, details on the listing conditions imposed on the Company, the exit conditions the Company must meet in order to exit TSXV Sandbox, and any consequences if the Company does not meet these exit conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet all of the exit conditions. For details on TSXV Sandbox Listings, please visit https://www.tsx.com/en/listings/tsx-and-tsxvissuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer resources/tsxv-sandbox.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions (including negatives and variations thereof) are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning: the appointment of a new senior executive to the Company; the business plan of the Company; and the Company's ability to meet the TSXV Sandbox exit conditions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning TSXV and regulatory approvals and the ability of the new management team to implement the corporate strategy of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the parties being unable to obtain the required TSXV approvals, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility, the imposition or expansion of tariffs imposed by domestic and foreign governments or the imposition of other restrictive trade measures, retaliatory or countermeasures implemented by such governments, including the introduction of regulatory barriers to trade and the potential effect on the demand and/or market price for the oil and gas production and/or otherwise adversely affects the Company, the availability of investment opportunities meeting the new management team's investment criteria, the retention of key management and employees and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Atlas Energy Corp.

For additional information please contact: Mark Hodgson, President & Chief Executive Officer; Travis Doupe, Chief Financial Officer; www.atlas-corp.ca, [email protected]