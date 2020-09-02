Atlantic Power Corporation Provides Update on Cadillac and Oxnard Plants

Cadillac plant returned to service

New contract executed for Oxnard for 2021

DEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") provides the following update on its Cadillac and Oxnard plants:

Cadillac is an approximately 40 megawatt biomass plant located in Cadillac, Michigan. The plant had been out of service following a fire in September 2019. Reconstruction was completed in late July and the plant was re-commissioned, tested and returned to service on August 20, 2020. The cost of new equipment and repairs to the plant was in line with the Company's estimate and Cadillac has been operating well since its return to service. The Company expects that it will settle the Cadillac insurance claim by the end of September, which would allow it to record business interruption insurance recoveries to income in the third quarter of 2020.

Oxnard is an approximately 49 megawatt gas-fired plant located in Oxnard, California. The plant is currently operating under a Reliability Must Run (RMR) agreement with the California Independent System Operator through December 31, 2020. The RMR agreement is based on the plant's cost of service and is subject to the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is pending.

On August 28, 2020, the Company executed an agreement to sell Resource Adequacy (RA) capacity from the Oxnard plant effective January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Capacity provided under the agreement will be used to satisfy the load obligations of a community choice aggregator. Under the RA agreement, Oxnard will receive a fixed monthly capacity payment. The capacity payment alone represents an improved outcome compared to a potential RMR alternative for 2021. The RA agreement also provides the opportunity for the plant to receive revenue from the potential sale of energy and ancillary services as well as other non-capacity revenues. The Company expects a modest level of Project Adjusted EBITDA from Oxnard in 2021.

"The improvement in market conditions in California over the past couple of months made the RA agreement an attractive option for Oxnard," said Joe Cofelice, Executive Vice President—Commercial Development of Atlantic Power. "Recent events in that market demonstrate the importance of firm and flexible generation in meeting electric demand and supporting the continued deployment of renewable generation."

