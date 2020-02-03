Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Amendment to Credit Facilities

Pricing Reduced and Maturity Date of Term Loan Extended

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") announced that on January 31, 2020, it executed an amendment to its credit facilities, consisting of the $380 million senior secured term loan ("Term Loan") and the $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility ("Revolver"). Both the Term Loan and the Revolver are at the Company's APLP Holdings Limited Partnership ("APLP Holdings") subsidiary.

"We are pleased to complete the re-pricing and amendment of our Term Loan and Revolver. Due to a strong market, the efforts of our Atlantic Power team and the support of our lead arranger, Goldman Sachs, we were able to achieve significant positive changes, including improvements to both pricing and terms," said Terrence Ronan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Atlantic Power. "Our track record of delivering upon what we say regarding debt reduction has made us an attractive credit in the markets and helped us to achieve this outcome."

Under the amendment, the interest rate margin on both the Term Loan and the Revolver has been reduced 25 basis points, to LIBOR plus 250 basis points. The margin would be reduced another 25 basis points if the Company achieves a leverage ratio of 2.75 times. In addition, the targeted debt balances have been modified to reflect the anticipated closing of the Manchief sale in 2022. As a result, targeted debt repayment is lower in 2020 and higher in 2022 as compared to the previous schedule. The maturity date of the Term Loan has been extended two years to April 2025. The Revolver maturity date of April 2022 is unaffected by the amendment.

The fees associated with this amendment were in line with those incurred by the Company on earlier re-pricing transactions. The Company expects to record this expense in the first quarter of 2020.

Separately, in December 2019, S&P Global Ratings raised its issuer credit rating for Atlantic Power Corporation to BB- from B+ based on the Company's improving leverage profile. Ratings on the Term Loan, Revolver and Medium-Term Notes were raised to BB from BB-. S&P cited the Company's highly contracted cash flow profile and management's demonstrated track record and commitment to deleveraging.

"This amendment comes at the end of a multi-year effort to restructure and strengthen our balance sheet, which has resulted in an improved credit profile. Including the most recent upgrade by S&P, our credit ratings have been raised two notches by both Moody's and S&P over the past four-plus years," said James J. Moore, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Power. "We are now in a position to fully amortize the term loan by its maturity date using our strong operating cash flow. In addition, we have significant discretionary cash after debt repayment to continue buying shares when the price is right and making external acquisitions when we find compelling value. From 2015 through 2019, we repurchased $58 million of common and preferred shares under our normal course issuer bids. In the past 18 months, we made our first external investments in growth, acquiring $45 million of biomass and hydro plant interests. We are focused on intrinsic value per share, so we are patient but also willing to move with speed and scale when the price-to-value proposition is attractive on internal or external uses of capital."

