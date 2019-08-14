Atlantic Power Announces Closing of Acquisition of Ownership Interests in Craven County and Grayling Biomass Plants

DEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") announced today that on August 13, 2019, it completed the acquisition of the equity ownership interests held by AltaGas Power Holdings (U.S.) Inc. ("AltaGas") in the Craven County and Grayling contracted biomass plants.

Craven County Wood Energy is a 48 megawatt (MW) biomass plant in North Carolina that has been in service since October 1990. Atlantic Power acquired a 50% interest from AltaGas; the remaining 50% interest is held by CMS Energy. Craven County has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Duke Energy Carolinas that runs through December 2027. The plant burns wood waste, including wood chips, poultry litter, forestry residues, mill waste, bark and sawdust.

Grayling Generating Station is a 37 MW biomass plant in Michigan that has been in service since June 1992. Atlantic Power acquired a 30% interest from AltaGas; the remaining interests are held by Fortistar (20%) and CMS Energy (50%). Grayling has a PPA with Consumers Energy, the utility subsidiary of CMS Energy, which runs through December 2027. The plant burns wood waste from local mills, forestry residues, mill waste and bark.

Both plants are operated by an affiliate of CMS Energy. There is no project-level debt at either plant.

The purchase price for the equity interests in the two plants of $20 million was based on an acquisition as of January 1, 2019. Since that date, Grayling has made two quarterly distributions to its equity owners. Craven County makes distributions annually at year end. At closing, the Company paid $18.5 million, which was net of distributions received earlier by AltaGas and other closing adjustments. The Company funded the acquisition from discretionary cash.

The Company expects Project Adjusted EBITDA from the acquisition of approximately $4 million to $5 million annually on average over the remaining term of the PPAs.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long‑term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2019 to 2043. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). The majority of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

