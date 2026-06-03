Atlantic Potash Millstream Advances New Brunswick Potash Project

Archaeological Impact Assessment complete – no issues identified

Summer drill program and rock mechanics analysis planned to support Pre-Feasibility Study

Active engagement with First Nations and municipalities to commence

Progress continues as province signals urgency around mineral development

SAINT JOHN, NB, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation (APMC) today announced a series of milestones at its Millstream Potash Project, located near Sussex in Kings County, New Brunswick, reflecting continued progress across environmental, technical, and community workstreams.

The announcement comes as the Government of New Brunswick has introduced a new Mineral Resources Act, signaling the province's commitment to unlocking the economic potential of its mineral assets. The legislation reflects a clear expectation that licence holders actively advance their resources. APMC's progress at Millstream is directly aligned with that agenda.

An Archaeological Impact Assessment has been completed, and a report has been filed with the province. Any additional assessment awaits the province's review of the results.

APMC is planning a summer drill program comprising two boreholes to approximately 1,100 metres depth, designed to gather the rock mechanical and processing data required for mine design, in collaboration with Logan Drilling. The core samples are subjected to a detailed rock mechanical analysis by ERCOSPLAN, a German engineering consultancy specializing in potash engineering for extraction, processing, and environmental protection, with over 70 years' experience in this field, alongside many other investigations. The scientific and technical analysis focuses on deriving a long-term safe mine design, with particular emphasis on preventing water ingress into the mine as well as damage to the aquifers and the surface.

"New Brunswick has made clear that it wants its mineral resources developed – and that is exactly what we are doing," said Keith Attoe, CEO and Director of APMC. "We have been advancing Millstream steadily and deliberately, through environmental assessment, community engagement, and technical work. We are ready to be the kind of partner the province is looking for."

APMC is initiating engagement with First Nations, coordinated by Stantec, and has opened dialogue with both municipalities in the project area. This engagement is designed to encourage community input so as to inform the project's development from an early stage.

About the Millstream Potash Project

The Millstream Potash Project holds a measured resource of 52.1 million tonnes of KCl, underpinned by an NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Report. The deposit is projected to support a 25-year mine life producing two million tonnes per year at an average KCl grade of 32.6%. Located 70 kilometres from the Port of Saint John – which handles more than two million tonnes of potash annually and offers direct sea routes to key markets in Brazil and beyond – the project benefits from existing rail infrastructure, available port capacity, and access to competitively priced natural gas. The deposit sits in a region with a proven history of commercial potash production, providing a well-understood geological setting for development.

About Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation

Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation is a Canadian exploration and development company with potash mineral rights in a confirmed, advanced-stage potash deposit at Millstream, New Brunswick. For more information, visit www.apmcpotash.ca (http://www.apmcpotash.ca).

SOURCE Atlantic Potash Millstream Corporation

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