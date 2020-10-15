Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. Announces Addition of New Recycled Paper Machine in Whitby, Ontario

The new machine will be one of the most technologically advanced machines in North America producing 400,000 tons per annum of high performance light weight medium and liner. Production is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

About Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd.

Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd., is the largest privately-owned integrated corrugated packaging company in Canada. Atlantic provides customers with a total packaging solution through its key business divisions which include: Corrugated Packaging, Recycled Paper Mills, Retail Packaging & Displays, Pre-print, Paper Bag Products, Supply & Inventory Management, and Recycling Services. Atlantic's network of companies and strategic partners includes Mitchel-Lincoln based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada; York Container in York, Pennsylvania; The Standfast Group based in Carol Stream, Illinois; Blackhawk Corrugated, based in Carol Stream, Illinois; Skybox Packaging, based in Mansfield, Ohio; and Champion Container Corporation, based in Wood Dale, Illinois. For more information on Atlantic Packaging, please visit www.atlantic.ca.

SOURCE Atlantic Packaging Products

For further information: For more information or media inquiries specifically regarding this announcement, please contact: Luis Prior, Director of Marketing, Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. [email protected]

Related Links

www.atlantic.ca

