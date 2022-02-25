Atlantic Mining NS Inc. Completes Acquisition of NSGold Corporation

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlantic Mining NS Inc. ("Atlantic") announces that it has completed the acquisition of NSGold Corporation (TSXV: NSX) ("NSGold") via an amalgamation of 13611647 Canada Limited ("136"), a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic and NSGold (the "Amalgamation"). In the Amalgamation, Atlantic acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of NSGold (the "NSGold Shares") at a price of CAD $0.40 per share in cash. Atlantic is a subsidiary of St Barbara Limited (ASX: SBM). The total consideration for the sale of NSGold is approximately CAD $7.9 million.

The Amalgamation was approved by NSGold shareholders at a special meeting held on February 15, 2022 with a positive vote of approximately 99.99% of the shares voted. Articles of Amalgamation and supporting documentation have been filed and a Certificate of Amalgamation has been issued pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act. No dissent rights were validly exercised in relation to the Amalgamation. The amalgamated corporation (named "MGNS 1858 Corporation") ("Amalco"), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic. Prior to the Amalgamation, neither Atlantic nor 136 owned any NSGold Shares.

Pursuant to the Amalgamation, the NSGold shareholders were issued one redeemable preferred share of Amalco (each, a "Preferred Share") for each NSGold Share held. Immediately following the Amalgamation, each Preferred Share was automatically redeemed by Amalco for CAD $0.40 cash (the "Amalgamation Consideration") and the aggregate Amalgamation Consideration less applicable withholdings was provided in cash to Computershare Investment Services Inc. (the "Depositary") for payment to the former NSGold shareholders.

The NSGold Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange following the close of trading on or about February 28, 2022. In addition, Amalco will apply for an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and to the securities regulatory authorities in each of the other provinces in Canada in which it is a reporting issuer (or equivalent) for an order that Amalco cease to be a reporting issuer (or equivalent) under applicable securities laws.

Dustin O'Leary, Communications Manager, [email protected]

