Atlantic Canada continues to lose younger working age residents to the rest of the country despite previous uptick

HALIFAX, NS, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Provinces have largely returned to their historical norm of working-age people leaving the region combined with a large in-flow of older working and retirement-aged Canadians, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Despite a brief change during COVID, Atlantic Canada has since reverted to its historical pattern of prime working aged residents leaving the region for other parts of Canada," said Fred McMahon, author of Out with the Young and In with the Old: Patterns of Interprovincial Migration to and from Atlantic Canada, 2001–2025.

The study finds that pre-COVID (2001-2019), the Atlantic Provinces attracted an average of 986 seniors per year (55+) compared to a loss of 1216 working-age Canadians (aged 25 to 39). However, during the COVID-19 period (roughly 2020-2023), the in-migration of those 55 and over increased to 5,565 per year while a comparable 3152 residents between the ages of 25 and 39 arrived--a marked change from the region's historical norm.

However, critically, by the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, 55+ migration was 2,904 compared to a loss of -1,203 in the 25 to 39 demographic, suggesting a return to the status quo.

The region losing more younger workers compared to a higher ratio of older Canadians will have numerous consequences including increased strain on provincial finances.

"The study's findings underscore the need for policies that will generate the economic opportunities required to attract younger residents in the key 25 to 39 group," McMahon commented.

"Should these numbers in the region continue to reflect its historical norm, it could mean negative implications for the economic future of Atlantic Canada."

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The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Halifax and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred McMahon, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute, To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Drue MacPherson, (604) 688-0221 ext. 721