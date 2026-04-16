ATLANT 3D and NUS Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials Signed MOU to Build a Shared AI-Driven Materials Discovery Foundry in Singapore

Collaboration aims to deploy ATLANT 3D's DALP® atomic-scale technology within NUS I-FIM's robotic materials hub to support the National Research Foundation, Singapore's AI for Science Programme

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- ATLANT 3D and the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials (I-FIM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the establishment of a shared, AI-driven materials discovery foundry intended to operate within the robotic laboratory at CREATE (Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise).

ATLANT 3D and NUS

The MOU sets out the parties' intention to deploy ATLANT 3D's Direct Atomic Layer Processing (DALP®) technology and NANOFABRICATOR® platform as a core synthesis platform within NUS I-FIM's robotic materials hub. The platform would support AI-driven automated synthesis, experimentation, and data generation workflows, made accessible to researchers across participating programmes. Application areas of particular interest include 2D materials and nanoelectronics, advanced semiconductor packaging, quantum materials, catalytic materials discovery, and photonics.

The initiative is designed to support the AI for Science programme – and its associated automated laboratories – under the National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF). Both parties envision a long-term, scalable research infrastructure becoming a reference model for self-driving laboratories that connects atomic-scale manufacturing with AI-enabled materials discovery, advanced manufacturing research, and ecosystem engagement across academia, industry, and government.

"An AI-driven materials discovery foundry in Singapore represents our vision for what becomes possible when atomic-scale manufacturing and AI are deeply integrated. Singapore is one of the world's most forward-thinking environments for deep-tech and AI-for-science materials discovery, and we are excited to pursue this with NUS."

-- Dr. Maksym Plakhotnyuk, CEO & Founder, ATLANT 3D

"We are excited to partner with ATLANT 3D in harnessing new capabilities in atomic-scale fabrication. The ability to fabricate and test novel material combinations with atomic precision, while producing device-relevant structures, would accelerate experimental studies and open new lines of inquiry. I look forward to integrating advanced fabrication platforms into our AI-driven workflows at NUS I-FIM."

-- Professor Sir Kostya S. Novoselov, Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, NUS

For more information, visit atlant3d.com

ABOUT ATLANT 3D

ATLANT 3D is a deep-tech company enabling AI-driven advanced materials innovation. The company has built an atomic-scale manufacturing platform, providing precise, programmable control of matter atom by atom® to turn digital materials design into physical reality. ATLANT 3D's DALP® technology and NANOFABRICATOR® platform empower researchers and industry partners to synthesize, validate and scale next-generation thin-film materials and devices at the atomic scale. For more information, visit atlant3d.com.

ABOUT INSTITUTE FOR FUNCTIONAL INTELLIGENT MATERIALS, NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE (NUS I-FIM)

Launched on 7 October 2021, the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials (I-FIM) is the world's first institute dedicated to the design, synthesis and application of Functional Intelligent Materials. Hosted at the National University of Singapore (NUS), I-FIM is Singapore's sixth Research Centre of Excellence (RCE) and the fourth RCE at NUS. I-FIM brings together world-class investigators to advance research at the intersection of materials science, artificial intelligence and nanotechnology. For more information, visit ifim.nus.edu.sg

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SOURCE ATLANT 3D

Bonnie Tsim at [email protected].