Athletes Sought for Groundbreaking Documentary Series on The Enhanced Games

Ridley Scott Associates and Rob McElhenney's More Better Productions sign exclusive rights to produce a provocative documentary series on the launch of Enhanced

Series promises unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to athletes and organizers pushing the boundaries of competition and human potential

Athlete casting call launched to find the 10 faces of the first games who will feature in the docuseries

LONDON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Enhanced Games announce that Ridley Scott Associates (RSA) and Rob McElhenney's More Better Productions will produce a groundbreaking documentary series on the launch of the world's most progressive sporting event. The series will follow the unprecedented attempt to pioneer the world's first sporting event allowing performance enhancements in competition.

Enhanced Games Athlete Casting Call for Ridley Scott Associates and More Better Productions Documentary Series

RSA and More Better have been granted exclusive access to co-founders Aron D'Souza and Christian Angermayer, the Enhanced Games organising team, and the unscripted rights to its narrative and content. The documentary series promises an immersive journey into the heart of the Enhanced Games and the rising acceptance of the potential of human enhancement.

At the forefront of the storytelling will be the human narratives of those intimately involved. Viewers will be offered behind-the-scenes access to the organisers and athletes striving to establish a sporting event poised to rival the Olympic Games. The series will vividly portray the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of ten athletes preparing to openly embrace performance enhancements and cutting-edge science to shatter world records.

The Enhanced Games has launched an athlete casting call to find the ten faces of the first games and star in the documentary series. Athletes from around the world are invited to apply to feature prominently in storytelling and receive financial support throughout the process. Successful athletes will also receive training, travel assistance, and medical supervision on their journey to the first games. Further information can be found at enhanced.org/apply.

Aron D'Souza, Co-Founder of the Enhanced Games, comments on the partnership:

"It is only fitting that the story of the first sporting competition for the future should be told by the best documentary makers and sci-fi world-builders in the industry. We are thrilled to have RSA and Rob McElhenney's More Better Productions document our journey as we take the Enhanced Games from the seed of an idea to the biggest sporting enterprise in history, eventually becoming the Google of human enhancement."

Christian Angermayer, Co-Founder of the Enhanced Games, adds:

"I am a big believer in the transformative power of storytelling and a huge fan of the creative vision and achievements of Ridley Scott. I am profoundly excited to work with RSA and More Better Productions on this docuseries that will bring the Enhanced Games - and the broader movement of human enhancement - to life."

James Magnussen, Olympic athlete and world champion swimmer, comments:

"I plan to break the long-standing 50m freestyle world record at the first Enhanced Games and want to share the experience with the world. I'm looking forward to working with the RSA and More Better teams to bring my enhancement story to life."

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games represent a new era of sporting evolution, becoming the Olympics of the future. Backed by a coalition of visionary athletes, pioneering scientists, astute investors, and a growing legion of fans, the Enhanced Games redefines competitive athleticism with enhancement and a focus on safety through health testing.

For more information, visit enhanced.org. Images, logos, video, b-roll and other footage for use by media outlets and content creators are available at: enhanced.org/media-enquiries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378526/Enhanced_Games.jpg

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Enhanced Games

For further information: Mike Oakes, Director of Communications, The Enhanced Games, [email protected], +1 (347) 352-8642