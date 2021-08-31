Athleta Launches E-Commerce In Canada

Athleta first announced its expansion into Canada in April as part of its growth plan to reach $2Billion in net sales by 2023. Athleta will open its first two Canadian company - operated stores this fall: Park Royal Shopping Centre in West Vancouver, British Columbia and Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Founded in 1998, Athleta creates premium performance and lifestyle apparel designed by women, for women and aims to ignite a community of active, healthy and confident women and girls who empower each other to reach their limitless potential. The brand's mission comes to life through inclusive and sustainable performance lifestyle products and connecting with customers through unique experiences in stores, online and within local store communities.

"As a purpose-driven brand, we're thrilled to launch our Athleta e-commerce site in Canada today and begin building a community of empowered women and girls across the country," said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO, Athleta. "As part of our strategic growth plan to double net sales by 2023, Athleta is committed to investing in new access points to reach new customers, and our entry into Canada marks our first company operated model outside the U.S."

E-commerce in Canada has been fast growing over the last two years and the Covid pandemic has further accelerated the channel's growth. The women's activewear category has grown +18%* vs. overall market at -1.8%* and the total women's online market grew +29.5%* with women's activewear online sales growth +46.7%*, reinforcing Athleta's digital-first market entry strategy.

Inclusivity is core to Athleta's brand DNA and it will bring a differentiated product offering to the Canadian market including extended sizing (XXS-3X) in all 500 styles online and in stores.

Online product assortment is tailored for the Canadian market and is unique to the everyday seasonal activities of Canada's women and girls with a focus on versatile cold weather styles, outerwear and lifestyle product categories. The site will be dual language (French and English), feature new creative, and provide customers with a Give it a Workout Guarantee. If the product doesn't perform customers have within 60 days of purchase to return. Product orders will be fulfilled by the Gap Inc. Distribution Center in Brampton, Ontario, eliminating international taxes and lengthy shipping times for Canada-based consumers. Athleta will offer free standard shipping on all orders over $50 anywhere in Canada.

Athleta believes in using business as a force for good and became a certified B Corp in 2018. The brand will join the over 230 certified B Corp businesses operating in Canada. Today, over 70% of Athleta product is made from sustainable materials.

*Source: Canada NPD July '20 vs. July '21

Please visit and shop online at www.athleta.ca .

For upcoming store announcements please check athleta.com/stores .

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com .

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com .

