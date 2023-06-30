ATHA ENERGY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TROY BOISJOLI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

/NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) ("ATHA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Troy Boisjoli as Chief Executive Officer of the Company to advance ATHA in its next phase of development, effective June 28, 2023. Concurrent with Mr. Boisjoli's appointment, Mike Castanho has resigned as Chief Executive Officer but will continue to serve as an independent director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Castanho for his invaluable contributions and looks forward to working with Mr. Boisjoli as Chief Executive Officer and continuing to work with Mr. Castanho as a member of the board of directors of the Company.

Mike Castanho, Director of ATHA commented, "ATHA and its shareholders are extremely fortunate to welcome a leader with such an exceptional track record of success in the uranium sector and more specifically – the Athabasca Basin. Troy not only brings a strong pedigree from his previous roles at industry-leading uranium companies like NexGen and Cameco but also provides a strong network of industry relationships, successful track record of community engagement, and a wealth of knowledge exploring, developing, and managing uranium projects that will be instrumental in unlocking ATHA's potential to become the next leading explorer in the basin."

Mr. Boisjoli's experience within the Athabasca Basin most notably includes his role as Vice President Operations and Project Development as well as Vice President Exploration and Community for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE)(NYSE: NXE). More specifically, Mr. Boisjoli led NexGen's project team through the development of the Arrow Deposit – considered to be the largest, high-grade uranium development project in the world1 – including delivery of multiple mineral resource estimates, the preliminary economic assessment, the prefeasibility study, the feasibility study, operations development, the environmental assessment work, and multiple other discoveries along the Patterson Lake Corridor. Additionally, Mr. Boisjoli also established and maintained multiple local relationships with communities close to the Arrow project, resulting in the successful signing of Impact Benefit Agreements with two Indigenous communities.

Prior to joining NexGen Energy in 2016, Mr. Boisjoli worked as an exploration geologist for Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO)(NYSE: CCJ) on projects throughout northern Saskatchewan and Australia. In Saskatchewan, Mr. Boisjoli served as the Chief Geologist at the underground Eagle Point uranium mine, where his team increased the mineral resources threefold, while reducing drilling and discovery costs. While at Eagle Point, Mr. Boisjoli also implemented innovative processes that led to improved grade control, production reconciliation and short-range and life of mine planning.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO of ATHA commented, "I am thrilled to be joining ATHA and have a deep level of admiration for what has been accomplished by the team to date. Increasing support for nuclear energy has underscored the importance of making new uranium discoveries and by combining the largest exploration package in a basin renowned for its world-class uranium deposits, a deep team of technical experts, and a substantial exploration budget, I firmly believe ATHA is positioned as one of the most attractive uranium exploration opportunities in the world."

The appointment of Mr. Boisjoli is subject to the receipt of satisfactory review by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Compensation Security Issuances

The Company is also pleased to announce the issuance of an aggregate of 1,600,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 2,300,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain eligible participants under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. Upon vesting, each Option shall be exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of ten years at an exercise price of $1.30. Each RSU, which shall vest on the twelve-month anniversary of the date of issuance thereof, shall entitle the holder thereof to the issuance of one common share of the Company upon redemption thereof.

DTC Eligibility

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our common shares and simplifies the process of trading our common shares in the United States.

The Company also announces that Bruce Durham has resigned from the board of directors, effective June 28, 2023, but will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company moving forward. ATHA would like to thank Mr. Durham for his contributions to the Company during his time as a director and looks forward to working with him as an advisor.

Notes: [1] International Atomic Energy Agency Redbook (2022)

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Golden Rose Property located in Northeastern Ontario and has acquired 3.4 million acres in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan and Alberta along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE)(NYSE: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX-V: ISO).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

