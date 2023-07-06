ATCO TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON JULY 27, 2023

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The news release will be distributed via Cision ( www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ ) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.ATCO.com .

ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast at 10:00 am Mountain Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required.

Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer, will discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and recent developments. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the ATCO teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 27, 2023. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 0269. An archive of the webcast will be available on July 28, 2023 and a transcript of the call will be posted on https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html within a few business days.

ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

