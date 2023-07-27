ATCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO or the Company) today announced second quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $87 million ($0.77 per share), $5 million ($0.04 per share) lower compared to $92 million ($0.81 per share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS earnings) were $79 million ($0.70 per share), $11 million ($0.09 per share) lower compared to $90 million ($0.79 per share) in the second quarter of 2022.

IFRS earnings include timing adjustments related to rate-regulated activities, unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market forward and swap commodity contracts, one-time gains and losses, impairments, and items that are not in the normal course of business or a result of day-to-day operations. These items are not included in adjusted earnings.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

ATCO Structures

Executed a contract for the sale and installation of a 42-unit modular hospital complex in Quebec . The complex was previously on a long-term rental contract, which concluded earlier in the year. Dismantling of the complex has commenced, and installation in the new location is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

. The complex was previously on a long-term rental contract, which concluded earlier in the year. Dismantling of the complex has commenced, and installation in the new location is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Reached substantial completion of the Bechtel Pluto Train II project. This included handover of all remaining accommodations and facilities for the stage four milestone and associated siteworks. The final handover was completed approximately four months ahead of the original project schedule.

ATCO Frontec

Commenced work on two fire relief camps made available for displaced people. One of the fire relief camps is the Valemount Lodge in BC, which ATCO had previously operated for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The second fire relief camp is a 350-bed camp for Dene Tha ' First Nation.

Canadian Utilities

Announced the executive appointment of Wayne Stensby as Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Energy Systems, the newly branded gas and electrical utility services business, which also oversees our interests in LUMA Energy.

as Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Energy Systems, the newly branded gas and electrical utility services business, which also oversees our interests in LUMA Energy. Announced the executive appointment of Bob Myles as Chief Operating Officer of ATCO EnPower, the newly branded non-regulated energy business, including renewables, clean fuels, and energy storage.

as Chief Operating Officer of ATCO EnPower, the newly branded non-regulated energy business, including renewables, clean fuels, and energy storage. Invested $332 million in capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023, of which 86 per cent was invested in ATCO Energy Systems and 14 per cent mainly in ATCO EnPower. (1)

in capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023, of which 86 per cent was invested in ATCO Energy Systems and 14 per cent mainly in ATCO EnPower. The Barlow solar project achieved full commercial operations. Our other Calgary solar development project, Deerfoot, is expected to commence energization in the third quarter of 2023, with full commercial operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

solar development project, Deerfoot, is expected to commence energization in the third quarter of 2023, with full commercial operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Since acquiring the renewable energy portfolio in January 2023 , the 232-MW of operating Forty Mile and Adelaide wind assets have contributed revenues of $46 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Uprating work continues for the Forty Mile wind assets with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This uprating is expected to increase Forty Mile Wind generation capacity from 202-MW to 225-MW.

, the 232-MW of operating Forty Mile and wind assets have contributed revenues of for the six months ended . Uprating work continues for the Forty Mile wind assets with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This uprating is expected to increase Forty Mile Wind generation capacity from 202-MW to 225-MW. Despite significant wildfire activity within Alberta in the first half of 2023, Canadian Utilities' businesses have been successful in limiting customer outages and avoiding any safety incidents related to these events. Wildfire activity in the province of Alberta has slowed significantly from its peak earlier in the second quarter and our teams continue to stay focused on restoration efforts. We do not expect to see any negative impact to earnings as a result of these events.

in the first half of 2023, Canadian Utilities' businesses have been successful in limiting customer outages and avoiding any safety incidents related to these events. Wildfire activity in the province of has slowed significantly from its peak earlier in the second quarter and our teams continue to stay focused on restoration efforts. We do not expect to see any negative impact to earnings as a result of these events. Significant opportunities for growth continue to be expected in connection with the energy transition, including existing and new opportunities within both ATCO Energy Systems and ATCO EnPower. To support this potential growth, Canadian Utilities intends to explore various financing alternatives including the possibility of creating ATCO EnPower as a separate entity.

Corporate

On July 13, 2023 , ATCO declared a third quarter dividend of 47.56 cents per share or $1.90 per share on an annualized basis per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share.

______________________________________ (1) ATCO Energy Systems and ATCO EnPower are referred to as Regulated Utilities and Energy Infrastructure, respectively, in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS

A financial summary of the consolidated subsidiaries of ATCO and a reconciliation of adjusted earnings to earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares is provided below:



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Earnings 87 92 224 226 Impairment (1) (4) — (4) — Unrealized gains (losses) on mark-to-market forward and swap commodity contracts (2) 3 (12) 35 (18) Rate-regulated activities (3) (4) 12 1 31 IT Common Matters decision (4) (2) (2) (5) (4) Transition of managed IT services (5) — — (5) — AUC enforcement proceeding (6) — — — (14) Workplace COVID-19 vaccination standard (7) — — — (5) Gain on sale of ownership interest in a subsidiary company (8) — — — 3 Other (1) — — (1) Earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares 79 90 246 218 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions of shares) 113.2 114.1 113.4 114.1

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an impairment of $4 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests) relating to certain electricity generation assets in Electricity Transmission. These assets had been removed from service and it was determined that they no longer had any remaining value. (2) The Company's retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta enters into fixed-price swap commodity contracts to manage exposure to electricity and natural gas prices and volumes. These contracts are measured at fair value. Unrealized gains and losses due to changes in the fair value of the fixed-price swap commodity contracts are recognized in the earnings of the Corporate & Other segment. Realized gains or losses are recognized in adjusted earnings when the commodity contracts are settled. (3) The Company records significant timing adjustments as a result of the differences between rate-regulated accounting and International Financial Reporting Standards with respect to additional revenues billed in the current year, revenues to be billed in future years, regulatory decisions received, and settlement of regulatory decisions and other items. (4) Consistent with the treatment of the gain on sale in 2014 from the IT services business by the Company, financial impacts associated with the IT Common Matters decision are excluded from adjusted earnings. (5) In the first six months of 2023, the Company recognized legal and other costs of $5 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests) related to the Wipro Ltd. master services agreements matter that was concluded on February 26, 2023. (6) On April 14, 2022, the AUC Enforcement branch and ATCO Electric Transmission filed a settlement with the AUC regarding a sole source contract for the Jasper interconnection project. On June 29, 2022, the AUC issued its decision approving the settlement in its entirety. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized costs of $14 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests) related to the proceeding. (7) In the first quarter of 2022, the Company incurred $5 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests) in severance and related costs associated with its Workplace COVID-19 vaccination standard. (8) On March 31, 2022, the Company sold 36 per cent of its ownership interest in a subsidiary, Northland Utilities Enterprises Ltd., for $8 million, net of cash disposed. The transaction resulted in a gain on sale of $3 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests). With this transaction, ATCO Electric Ltd. and Denendeh Investments Incorporated (DII) each have a 50 per cent ownership interest.



This news release should be read in concert with the full disclosure documents. ATCO's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be available on the ATCO website ( www.ATCO.com ), via SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or can be requested from the Company.

TELECONFERENCE AND WEBCAST

ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast at 10:00 am Mountain Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required.

Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer, will discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and recent developments. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the ATCO teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html .

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 27, 2023. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 0269. An archive of the webcast will be available on July 28, 2023 and a transcript of the call will be posted on https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html within a few business days.

ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release includes references to "adjusted earnings" which is a "total of segments measure" as that term is defined in National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. The most directly comparable measure reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards is "earnings attributable to Class I and Class II shares". For additional information, see "Financial Summary and Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings" in this news release, and "Other Financial and Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings to Earnings Attributable to Class I and Class II Shares" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "goals", "targets", "strategy", "future", and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, references to: the expected timing for the completion of contract and/or project milestones; the expected timing and term of contracts; the impact or benefits of contracts; the expected timing of energization and full commercial operations for the Deerfoot solar project; expected growth opportunities; potential financing alternatives, including the possibility of creating ATCO EnPower as a separate entity; the expected uprating of electricity generation at Forty Mile Wind; and the expectation that there will not be any negative impact to earnings as a result of wildfire activity in Alberta during the first half of 2023.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information reflects the Company's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the development and performance of technology and technological innovations; continuing collaboration with certain business partners, and regulatory and environmental groups; the performance of assets and equipment; the ability to meet current project schedules, and other assumptions inherent in management's expectations in respect of the forward-looking information identified herein.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of, among other things, risks inherent in the performance of assets; capital efficiencies and cost savings; applicable laws, regulations and government policies; regulatory decisions; competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates; prevailing market and economic conditions; credit risk; interest rate fluctuations; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services, and infrastructure; the development and execution of projects; prices of electricity, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and renewable energy; the development and performance of technology and new energy efficient products, services, and programs including but not limited to the use of zero-emission and renewable fuels, carbon capture, and storage, electrification of equipment powered by zero-emission energy sources and utilization and availability of carbon offsets; the termination or breach of contracts by contract counterparties; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires, severe weather conditions, explosions, blow-outs, equipment failures, transportation incidents, and other accidents or similar events; and other risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these factors, the impact of any one material assumption or risk on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For additional information about the principal risks that the Company faces, see "Business Risks and Risk Management" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

