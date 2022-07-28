ATCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Second quarter earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS earnings) were $90 million ($0.79 per share), $78 million ($0.69 per share) higher compared to $12 million ($0.10 per share) in the second quarter of 2021.

IFRS earnings include timing adjustments related to rate-regulated activities, unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market forward and swap commodity contracts, one-time gains and losses, impairments, and items that are not in the normal course of business or a result of day-to-day operations. These items are not included in adjusted earnings.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

ATCO Structures

Awarded a contract from Seabridge Gold for the supply and installation of a 120-person camp for the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project in Northwest British Columbia .

. Commenced manufacturing on the construction of a 2,500-person accommodation village and supplemental parallel modular facility for the Bechtel Pluto Train II project in Western Australia . Demobilization and relocation of the client's existing assets is underway. Delivery of these projects is expected to commence in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

ATCO Frontec

Delivered a training camp for the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) as a sub-contractor to Bechtel Inc. and Black & Veatch. The field camp was provided for 130 personnel from DTRA and US Department of Energy in order to test their mobile facilities.

Commenced the North Warning System contract on April 1, 2022 with transition work underway. Care, custody and control of the system is expected to commence in August 2022 .

Canadian Utilities

Announced an agreement with Canadian Pacific (CP) to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for two hydrogen production and refueling facilities in Calgary and Edmonton . The construction of these facilities will advance CP's innovative Hydrogen Locomotive Program, which has its sights set on building its first line-haul hydrogen-powered freight locomotive.

Corporate

On July 14, 2022 , ATCO declared a third quarter dividend of 46.17 cents per share or $1.85 per share on an annualized basis per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share.

, ATCO declared a third quarter dividend of per share or per share on an annualized basis per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share. Released ATCO's 2021 Sustainability Report which highlights our progress and key achievements in energy transition, climate change and environmental stewardship, operational reliability and resilience, community and Indigenous relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, and safety.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS

A financial summary of the consolidated subsidiaries of ATCO and a reconciliation of adjusted earnings to earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares is provided below:



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ millions except share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021









Adjusted Earnings 92 80 226 199 Impairments and other costs (1) — (33) — (33) Unrealized losses on mark-to-market forward and swap commodity contracts (2) (12) (6) (18) (6) Rate-regulated activities (3) 12 (15) 31 (43) IT Common Matters decision (4) (2) (2) (4) (4) Transition of managed IT services (5) — (11) — (17) AUC enforcement proceeding (6) — — (14) — Workplace COVID-19 vaccination standard (7) — — (5) — Gain on sale (8) — — 3 — Other — (1) (1) (1)









Earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares 90 12 218 95 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions of shares) 114.1 114.2 114.1 114.2

(1) In 2021, ATCO recorded impairments and other costs not in the normal course of business of $33 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests). Canadian Utilities incurred $28 million of these costs in Mexico, related mainly to its Veracruz hydro facility within its Energy Infrastructure segment. The charge reflected an adverse arbitration decision, changes in market regulations, ongoing political uncertainty, and a challenging operating environment, resulting in an impairment of the carrying value of the assets. Other costs recorded were individually immaterial.



(2) The Company's retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta enters into fixed-price swap commodity contracts to manage exposure to electricity and natural gas prices and volumes. These contracts are measured at fair value. Unrealized gains and losses due to changes in the fair value of the fixed-price swap commodity contracts are recognized in the earnings of the Corporate & Other segment. Realized gains or losses are recognized in adjusted earnings when the commodity contracts are settled.



(3) The Company records significant timing adjustments as a result of the differences between rate-regulated accounting and International Financial Reporting Standards with respect to additional revenues billed in the current year, revenues to be billed in future years, regulatory decisions received, and settlement of regulatory decisions and other items.



(4) Consistent with the treatment of the gain on sale in 2014 from the IT services business by the Company, financial impacts associated with the IT Common Matters decision are excluded from adjusted earnings.



(5) In the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, the Company signed Master Services Agreements (MSA) with IBM Canada Ltd. (subsequently novated to Kyndryl Canada Ltd.) and IBM Australia Limited, respectively, to provide managed IT services. These services were previously provided by Wipro under a ten-year MSA expiring in December 2024. The transition of the managed IT services from Wipro to IBM commenced on February 1, 2021 and is complete.



(6) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a $31 million penalty, $11 million of project costs and other costs of $2 million ($7 million in Q4 2021 and $14 million in Q1 2022 (after-tax and non-controlling interests)) related to the AUC enforcement proceeding. The settlement was filed with the AUC on April 14, 2022 and on June 29, 2022, the AUC issued its decision approving the settlement between the AUC Enforcement branch and ATCO Electric in its entirety.



(7) In the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred $5 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests) in severance and related costs associated with its Workplace COVID-19 vaccination standard.



(8) On March 31, 2022, the Company sold 36 per cent of its ownership interest in a subsidiary, Northland Utilities Enterprises Ltd., for $8 million, net of cash disposed. The transaction resulted in a gain on sale of $3 million (after-tax and non-controlling interests). With this transaction, ATCO Electric Ltd. and Denendeh Investments Incorporated (DII) each have a 50 per cent ownership interest.





This news release should be read in concert with the full disclosure documents. ATCO's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be available on the ATCO website ( www.ATCO.com ), via SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or can be requested from the Company.

TELECONFERENCE AND WEBCAST

ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast at 10:00 am Mountain Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required.

Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer, will discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and recent developments. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the ATCO teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 28, 2022. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 9102. An archive of the webcast will be available on July 28, 2022 and a transcript of the call will be posted on https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html within a few business days.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release includes references to "adjusted earnings" which is a "total of segments measure" as that term is defined in National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. The most directly comparable measure reported in accordance with IFRS is "earnings attributable to Class I and Class II shares". For additional information, see "Financial Summary and Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings" in this news release, and "Other Financial and Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings to Earnings Attributable to Class I and Class II Shares" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "goals", "targets", "strategy", "future", and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, references to plans and targets, including the engineering, procurement and construction of hydrogen production and refueling facilities to advance CP's hydrogen locomotive program; and the timing for the delivery of the facilities being constructed for the Bechtel Pluto Train II projects.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information reflects the Company's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the development and performance of technology and technological innovations; continuing collaboration with certain regulatory and environmental groups; the performance of assets and equipment; the ability to meet current project schedules, and other assumptions inherent in management's expectations in respect of the forward-looking information identified herein.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of, among other things, risks inherent in the performance of assets; capital efficiencies and cost savings; applicable laws and government policies; regulatory decisions; competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates; prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic); credit risk; interest rate fluctuations; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services, and infrastructure; the development and execution of projects; prices of electricity, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and renewable energy; the development and performance of technology and new energy efficient products, services, and programs including but not limited to the use of zero-emission and renewable fuels, carbon capture, and storage, electrification of equipment powered by zero-emission energy sources and utilization and availability of carbon offsets; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires, severe weather conditions, explosions, blow-outs, equipment failures, transportation incidents, and other accidents or similar events; and other risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these factors, the impact of any one material assumption or risk on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For additional information about the principal risks that the Company faces, see "Business Risks and Risk Management" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

