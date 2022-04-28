ATCO RELEASES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT SHOWCASING OUR COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

"Our 2021 Sustainability Report showcases the accomplishments of our talented people who lead the energy transition, provide safe and reliable essential services, and support the communities where we are privileged to operate," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO Ltd and Canadian Utilities Limited. "As has been our course for more than seven decades, we will continue to build a resilient business that is diverse in its operations but integrated in its focus on sustainability."

Highlights of ATCO's 2021 sustainability performance include:

Growing renewable energy footprint with three new solar projects in Alberta . The projects leverage ATCO's solar expertise from recently completed projects in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta , and Old Crow , Yukon .

. The projects leverage ATCO's solar expertise from recently completed projects in , and , . Ongoing investment in cleaner fuels, including partnering with Suncor on a potential world-scale hydrogen project in Alberta , and blending hydrogen into a portion of the natural gas transmission system in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta .

, and blending hydrogen into a portion of the natural gas transmission system in . Building on the successful blending of up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen at our Clean Energy Innovation Hub in Western Australia , our Clean Energy Innovation Park will soon generate renewable hydrogen through solar-powered electrolysis, also in Western Australia .

, our Clean Energy Innovation Park will soon generate renewable hydrogen through solar-powered electrolysis, also in . A 15 per cent reduction in direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and a 13 per cent reduction in GHG emissions intensity from 2020 to 2021.

Formation of an enterprise-wide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) council, not only to complement existing grassroots committees, but to play an important role in our ongoing efforts to be a leader in DEI and attract and retain the best and brightest in our workforce.

Continued focus on fostering a safety-first culture, with new targeted training programs and an increase in proactive reporting that helped improve our safety performance.

Advancement of key Indigenous partnerships, including a new 10-year contract for Uqsuq Corporation and a new contract starting in 2022 for Nasittuq Corporation to operate and maintain the North Warning System.

Pledging more than $3 million to support hundreds of community charities through our annual ATCO EPIC (Employees Participating in Communities) campaign, taking the program's cumulative fundraising total to over $50 million since its inception in 2006.

For additional information, see ATCO's 2021 Sustainability Report that is available here . To learn more about ATCO's commitment to sustainability, please visit Our Commitment on atco.com.

ATCO's Commitment to Sustainability

For ATCO, sustainability is more than an aspiration; it is interwoven into our strategy, our day-to-day operations, the products and services we provide, and the fabric of our people. It manifests across our family of companies in countless ways, both in how we conduct our day-to-day activities and in the contributions we make to society through our operations and the community spirit of our people. Our enduring and holistic commitment is clearly reflected in our efforts to cost-effectively and reliably accelerate the energy transition; enhance our environmental performance and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions; champion the safety, inclusivity, and equity of our people, communities, and customers; foster Indigenous and community partnerships based on trust, equity and mutual respect; and ensure uninterrupted, resilient, and reliable access to essential products and services—anytime, anywhere.

Building upon our long track record of sustainability leadership, ATCO has a comprehensive set of 2030 ESG targets and a commitment to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. ATCO's 2030 ESG targets include reducing our operational and customer emissions, growing our renewable energy footprint, increasing economic benefits for Indigenous partners, continuing our focus on safety, and further promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

