ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer

Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures

Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower

Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024, beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

