ATCO Australia Pivots to the Cloud with OpenText

Australian energy company modernizes work for improved continuity and cost savings

WATERLOO, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced ATCO Australia has moved their information management solutions to the OpenText™ Cloud to modernize work for improved flexibility and cost savings.

ATCO Australia is an energy company responsible for developing, building, owning and operating energy infrastructure assets. Operating in a highly regulated industry, ATCO uses OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform to manage, secure and govern their information assets, from legal and operational documents to contracts and work orders. Recently, the company shifted their information management system from on-premises to the OpenText™ Content Cloud to gain efficiency.

"With OpenText Cloud Managed Services, we no longer have to maintain infrastructure or worry about upgrades and patches," said Chris Marshall, General Manager IT at ATCO Australia. "We use the cloud service to access and govern documents in our information management system, which OpenText looks after for us. By moving to the cloud, access speeds are much faster—almost twice as fast. Additionally, we are now using the latest features and functionality with integration into leading business applications like Microsoft 365."

OpenText™ Cloud Managed Services helps organizations modernize their IT by leveraging the expertise of seasoned professionals. OpenText manages the deployment, integration, ongoing management and optimization of Information Management applications and infrastructure — with the flexibility to deploy in the OpenText™ Cloud or with an OpenText public cloud partner, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or Amazon Web Services.

"ATCO Australia has made incredible progress with their information management strategy and OpenText is proud to support them on their journey to The Ultimate Cloud," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Our Cloud Managed Services helps organizations optimize their daily operations, freeing up their resources to focus on business, growth and innovation."

Additionally, remote access to documentation and external sharing was essential to keep ATCO's operations running smoothly during the pandemic. With the Extended ECM mobile app, employees have access to information stored in OpenText Extended ECM from anywhere, on almost any device. OpenText™ Core Share enables field workers to access and share up-to-date information, including safety procedures.

