ATCO Appoints Katie Patrick as Chief Financial & Investment Officer

Ms. Patrick was most recently Senior Vice President, Investment Portfolio Management, responsible for investment strategy formulation and oversight of ATCO's portfolio of companies. She will continue to have direct accountability for select ATCO investments including Neltume Ports, a leading Latin American port operator of which ATCO owns 40 per cent; and ASHCOR, ATCO's wholly owned fly ash subsidiary, which successfully expanded its operations in 2021.

Ms. Patrick joined ATCO in 2015 as Senior Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, responsible for assessing corporate mergers, acquisitions and strategy formulation. During her time at ATCO, she has held increasingly senior positions and played key roles in the financing of Alberta PowerLine, the largest P3 project in Canadian history, and in the divestment of Canadian Utilities Limited's fossil fuel-fired power portfolio in Canada.

Ms. Patrick began her career in investment banking in New York, later holding a variety of management and leadership positions in the legal, financial and agribusiness sectors in Canada and the United States. Prior to joining ATCO, she held positions at Bunge, Viterra, RBC and Lehman Brothers. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business and received her JD/MBA from the University of Toronto. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability

[email protected]

403 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

587 228 4571

