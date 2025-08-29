ATCO announces departure of Dawn Farrell from Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

Following the Canadian federal government's announcement earlier today appointing Dawn Farrell as CEO, Major Projects Office, ATCO Ltd. is announcing that Dawn Farrell has resigned from the ATCO Board of Directors, effective immediately.

View PDF Board Change- Dawn Farrell (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

"As a Canadian, I am heartened to see Dawn's appointment to the Major Projects Office. Dawn has the right expertise and leadership to help deliver the nation building infrastructure projects that are critically required for Canada's growth ambitions," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Ltd. "As Chair of the ATCO board, I will miss Dawn's insights and deliberations and on behalf of our board and shareowners, I thank Dawn for her contributions of governance and wisdom and wish her all the best in her new role."

About ATCO

As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $27 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCO Energy provides retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor Inquiries

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

403-808-2636

Media Inquiries

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

587-228-4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.