Ataccama Positioned as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for 9th Consecutive Time

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Ataccama—a leading provider of self-driving data management and governance solutions—has been positioned for the 9th time in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. [1]

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. Every organization around the globe is now looking to do more with fewer resources, and many have found that automating data management and reducing the need for manual input enables them to scale their data projects and significantly increase their impact," stated Ataccama CEO Michal Klaus.

"Our clients are the key to our success, and we're proud to support their data initiatives with advanced, automated data management and governance," he continued.

Ataccama ONE Data Quality Management enables organizations to monitor and improve their data quality and leverage the full potential of their data. It fits any IT infrastructure, responding to specific business needs with a robust and flexible back-end engine and easy-to-use, business-oriented interface. It is one module of Ataccama ONE, a self-driving data management & governance platform powered by AI.

"Love this DQ solution...also impressed by the new functionality that Ataccama ONE brings with AI," says a Head of Data Enablement for our client in the communications industry. Explore other Gartner Peer Insights reviews written by Ataccama clients for the first-hand experience of Ataccama ONE users.

About Ataccama

Ataccama delivers self-driving data management and governance with Ataccama ONE. It's a robust, AI-powered platform integrating Data Discovery & Profiling, Metadata Management & Data Catalog, Data Quality Management, Master & Reference Data Management, and Big Data Processing & Data Integration. Ataccama ONE gives you the option to start with what you need and seamlessly extend as your business requires. The first step is free—try our one-click data profiling trusted by 55,000 users globally at one.ataccama.com.

