ATAC Resources Ltd. Commences Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) (OTCQB: ATADF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "ATADF". ATAC's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ATC".

"We are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB. Over the years we have amassed significant U.S. based institutional and retail investment interest, and trading on the OTCQB will further increase our visibility and trading volume in the U.S.," stated President and CEO, Graham Downs. "We look forward to engaging a broader audience of investors as we continue to advance our Nevada and Yukon properties."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATADF/overview.

ATAC continues to have full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $7 million in working capital.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Adam Coulter, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for ATAC and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources:

The mineral resource estimates included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements. U.S. investors are cautioned that the disclosure the Company provides on its mineral properties in this news release may be different from the disclosure that an issuer subject to SEC reporting requirements would otherwise be required to provide. Therefore, the information contained in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral properties may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Additional information about the Tiger Deposit PEA is summarized in ATAC's February 27, 2020 technical report titled "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Deposit, Rackla Gold Project, Yukon, Canada", which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the ATAC profile or on the ATAC website at www.atacresources.com. Additional information about the Osiris Resource Estimate is summarized in ATAC's July 2, 2018 technical report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for the Osiris Project, Yukon, Canada," which can also be viewed at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE ATAC Resources Ltd.

For further information: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate and Project Development, Interim CFO, ATAC Resources Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]